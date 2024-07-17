'Relocate To Vizag': Andhra Minister To IT Firms Amid Karnataka Quota Row

Nara Lokesh promised to offer the Nasscom members "best-in-class facilities". (FILE)

Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh has offered "best-in-class facilities" to Nasscom members if they decide to relocate to Visakhapatnam, also known as Vizag. The offer follows the software body raising "serious concerns" over the Karnataka cabinet approving a bill mandating quota for locals in select private jobs. "Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you," he said.

"We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data centre cluster at Vizag," the 41-year-old posted on X.

The TDP leader promised to offer the members of the top technology industry body "best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the government".

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party leader is an ally of the BJP which has criticised the ruling Congress in Karnataka over the proposed bill, calling it a "political drama".

The 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill' mandates 50 percent reservation for administrative posts and 75 percent for non-administrative posts for Kannadigas in private industries and has sparked controversy after it was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last night.

Top industry voices have warned that the legislation would erode the state's edge in technology, and "reverse the progress made so far".

"The bill's provisions threaten to drive away companies, and stifle startups, especially when more global firms (GCCs) are looking to invest in the state. At the same time, the restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce," said Nasscom in a statement.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge and MB Patil, meanwhile, have said the bill was just a proposal by the Labour Department and the recommendations were given without consulting the other departments.

They also assured the industrialists that the recommendations would be implemented only after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramiah in detail. They also stressed that they don't want to lose the edge over other states in a competitive world.