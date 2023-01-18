Andhra Man, Minor Hid Sword, Weapons Inside Shirt In Maharashtra, Arrested

The duo had hidden weapons inside their shirts, police said. (Representational)

Police have detained a 20-year-old man hailing from Andhra Pradesh and a minor boy for allegedly roaming with a sword and other sharp weapons in Latur city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

Shrikant alias Chilkari Gurappa Pawar, 20, a resident of a village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, and the boy aged around 16 were detained on Tuesday after police received a tip-off about their movement, Local Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

The police officer, however, did not disclose whether the boy also hailed from Andhra Pradesh or was a local resident.

The duo, who had hidden weapons inside their shirts, was found roaming between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, he said.

Police have recovered an iron sword, a knife, a pair of scissors, and a battery from them, said Bhatlawande Pawar has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, he added.

