Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's Cousin Arrested In Extortion Case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin was arrested in an extortion case on Tuesday following an investigation ordered by the YSR Congress chief himself.

YS Konda Reddy was allegedly extorting money from a construction firm owner for a tender to be awarded to them.

The arrest marked one of the rare instances of a politician in the country ordering action against their own family.

Mr Reddy had ordered a thorough probe into the extortion case, saying no one should be spared.