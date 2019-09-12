Anant Chaturdashi: A Day To Worship Lord Vishnu. Know The Story Behind The Festival

Anant Chaturdashi falls on the 10th day of Ganesh Chaturthi and coincides with Ganpati Visarjan.

Anant Chaturdashi is a day to worship Lord Vishnu, also called Lord Anant - the eternal one. Anant Chaturdashi falls on the 10th day of Ganesh Chaturthi and coincides with Ganpati Visarjan. The idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in a water body on this day after 10 days of offering prayers and prasad to the idol at homes of pandals. Devotees observe fast and also tie a sacred thread during the Anant Chaturdashi puja. According to drikpanchamg.com, the puja muhurat for Anant Chaturdashi is 6:08 am to 06:09 am on September 13.

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat:

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 5:06 am on September 12

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 7:35 am on September 13

Duration: 24 hours

Ganesh Visarjan Puja Muhurat:

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 6:08 am to 07:40 am

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:45 am to 03:22 pm

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:54 pm to 06:27 pm

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:27 pm to 09:22 pm

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:18 am to 01:45 am, September 13

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:06 am on September 12, 2019

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:35 am on September 13, 2019

The story behind Anant Chaturdashi

Anant vow is a pledge taken for 14 years. Lord Anant is worshipped to get divinity and wealth.

Lord Anant and a snake are worshipped during the vow period. Special foods like fried "gharga" and "anarase" are prepared. Half of them are offered to the Brahmins and half of them are offered to snake.

A silk string called Anant is tied to the wrist. It has 14 knots and is coloured with "kumkum." Women tie the "anant" on their left hand and men on their right.

Sushila, daughter of a Brahmin, took the "Anant vow" and was blessed with wealth and good fortune. She also tied a sacred thread around her wrist to signify her vow. Her husband Kaundinya, however, did not like it and threw the thread in fire. He said that it wasn't the blessings of Lord Anant but his wisdom that god good future to them. This displeased the Gods and they were back to being poor. On realising his mistake, Kaundinya went to the forests in search of Anant.

He inquired about the Lord from all animals and plants, but wasn't able to find him. Giving up, he tried to hand himself on a mango tree.

Just then a Brahmin passed by and took him to a palace. Kaundinya realised that Lord Vishnu had come to save him and that Vishnu was Anant. Lord Anant told Kaundinya that if he kept the 14-year vow, he would be free from all his sins and would obtain wealth, children, and happiness.

Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated every year and prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu on this day.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.