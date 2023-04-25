'Who Is Mayawati?' Bihar Ex MP, At Centre Of Prison Rule Change Row

Anand Mohan Singh has been in jail for 15 years now

Bihar's gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, whose imminent release from jail has sparked a huge row in Bihar, has made it clear that he is ready to jump back into the arena of active politics.

Out on a 15-day parole for his MLA son Chetan Anand's wedding, Mr Singh spoke to the media amid the heated exchange between the ruling JDU and RJD, and the Opposition BJP. "Freedom makes everyone happy, I am also happy," he said.

Singh, a former RJD MP facing numerous cases, was found guilty of abetting the lynching of a Dalit district magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994. The strongman was sentenced to death by a lower court in 2007, but the Patna High Court later commuted the penalty to life imprisonment. He has been in jail for 15 years.

Now, he is among 27 prisoners set to be released after the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government tweaked the prison rules, allowing remission of jail term for those convicted of murdering a public servant on duty.

Responding to the uproar over his imminent release, Singh said, "There are many in BJP who have also said that I am being wronged and that I should be released. You can't stop anyone from saying anything."

Among those who have criticised the Bihar government's move is former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Terming it an "anti-Dalit" move, she has said there is a lot of resentment in the Dalit society and urged Bihar government to rethink the decision to release Singh.

The BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya has targeted Nitish Kumar, asking if "someone who is leaning on a criminal syndicate, to hold on to power, be the face of India, even as opposition leader?"

The ruling JDU has hit back at the BJP, stressing that Singh has completed his jail term and that the Nitish Kumar government does not differentiate between "aam" and "khaas" people.

Asked about Ms Mayawati's remarks, "I don't know Mayawati, why do you ask every time? I have been jail for 15 years. Who is Mayawati?"

He said all the 27 people whose names are in the list for remission of sentence have served their time in the jail. "It's not that the state government is letting people walk free just like that. There is a Supreme Court directive."

"We served our sentence. There are cases where people did not even go to prison and the case was closed. The party under which it happened should look in its own backyard," he said, without naming any party.

#WATCH | Bihar's Anand Mohan Singh, former MP & murder convict, who is out on 15-day parole for his son's wedding says, "I will return to jail after the ceremonies here and when release orders come, then I will call you all." pic.twitter.com/jTVANvh9f9 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

In another video shared by news agency ANI, Singh was heard saying sarcastically, "A lot can be said. A decision has been taken in Gujarat due to pressure by Nitish Kumar and RJD. Some people have been released and greeted with garlands." Asked if he was referring to the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, he said, "Yes". BJP is in power in Gujarat.

Singh said only two families have suffered for these 15 years, those of Lovely Anand - his wife - and Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the dead IAS officer. "The others just saw the show," he said in Hindi.

Asked if he plans to return to active politics once released, Singh replied in a rhetorical manner, "I was in active politics. So, once I am out, what would I do? retire?"