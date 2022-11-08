Anand Mahindra's Tweet On Guru Nanak Jayanti Is About His Teachings And Selfless Service

Anand Mahindra wished his 9.9 million followers happy Gurupurab

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares motivational and fascinating social media posts that pique the interest of internet users. The Mahindra Group Chairman wished his 9.9 million followers on the occasion of the Guru Nanak Jayanti. In his post, he talked about Guru Nanak's teaching, selfless service and service to humanity.

He wrote, "A very Happy #Gurupurab to you all. We are blessed, as a country, to have been the place of birth of this great soul. His teachings advocated selfless service to humanity, prosperity and social justice for all. Never has the world needed to heed his words more."

Check out the post here:

A very Happy #Gurupurab to you all. We are blessed, as a country, to have been the place of birth of this great soul. His teachings advocated selfless service to humanity, prosperity and social justice for all. Never has the world needed to heed his words more… pic.twitter.com/jVnSrLCNam — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 8, 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab, is one of the most auspicious occasions in the Sikh community. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev- the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism (Sikh religion).

This day holds great significance among the Sikhs. To mark the occasion, Gurdwaras across the world are decked up with lights and diyas and people spend the whole day praying together, exchanging greetings and doing seva - doing service to everyone irrespective of cast, creed or religion (in the name of God/Guru). People show their reverence to Guru Nanak Dev.

Meanwhile, earlier Mr Mahindra posted a hilarious video. It was a video of a dog trying to balance itself between a tree and a wall just to look at what is happening on the other side. Mr Mahindra wanted the dog to look into the future and tell him who would be in the final of the T20I World Cup 2022.