Anand Mahindra Says This Mask Jugaad 'Doesn't Deserve Any Applause'

The photo Anand Mahindra shared on Twitter shows a young man sleeping in a train.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for digging up from the depths of the Internet examples of what he calls jugaad - which roughly translates to clever hack. He always praises the ingenuity of people of the country, who have a knack for devising cheap alternative solutions to problems. The latest instance of jugaad, however, has upset the Mahindra Group chairman.

The photo Mr Mahindra shared on Twitter shows a young man sleeping in a train. The mask that he is carrying to prevent a coronavirus infection is covering his eyes instead of his nose and mouth.

"When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn't deserve any applause.)," Mr Mahindra captions.

When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn't deserve any applause.) pic.twitter.com/3FbyNR7ClM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2021

Mr Mahindra's tweet has over 3,000 likes.

Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities in the country, has lately seen a surge in the daily coronavirus figures. Maharashtra has also been reporting over 5,000 daily cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that if the latest upsurge is not stemmed, a fresh lockdown may have to be imposed.