'How To Turn The 'Weight' We Carry Into Gold': Read Anand Mahindra's Post

Anand Mahindra said the three athletes showed how to turn 'weight' into gold. (File)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra routinely updates his 9.5 million followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspiring messages. His online followers, who keenly wait for his tweets, were treated to a set of three images on this morning.

The industrialist shared photos of the three Indian weightlifters who won gold in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham -- Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli -- with the message, "Do you really need to look anywhere else for #MondayMotivation? 3 athletes who showed us how to turn the ‘weight' we carry - into gold."

Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged gold in the men's 67-kg final and Achinta Sheuli won gold in the 73-kg division.

At the time of writing, the post was liked by over 2,600 users, and many of them even responded to Mr Mahindra's tweet.

"All from small towns but big dreams. Proud of them,” wrote one user.

Another user appreciated the “perseverance” of these athletes.

A third user congratulated the guardians of the athletes too.

Yes, but we don't know how much weights were lifted by them to convert it to GOLD.

