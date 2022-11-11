Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Words Of New York Cab Driver

The video triggered a variety of responses.

From upgraded vehicles to cricket matches to unique incidents, industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to provide his Twitter followers with the most engaging content via his social media updates. Now, the Mahindra Group Chairman has shared a video of a New York taxi driver that may cheer you up and make you feel proud as an Indian.

According to Mr Mahindra, a friend sent him the video of the cab driver who is "shouting out to all the Indians that are running the world", an apparent reference to Indians in high-profile positions around the world.

"An Indian friend of mine had this chance encounter with a cabbie in New York. Fascinating how the brand of a country gets transformed and amplified. And cab drivers everywhere are great references of brand values! (Some consolation for not 'ruling' the T20 World Cup!)," Mr Mahindra wrote alongside a smiling face emoji while sharing the video on Twitter.

An Indian friend of mine had this chance encounter with a cabbie in New York. Fascinating how the brand of a country gets transformed and amplified. And cab drivers everywhere are great references of brand values! (Some consolation for not ‘ruling' the T20 World Cup! 😊) pic.twitter.com/4mmxeZSz1S — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2022

"Hello guys, just shouting you out to all the Indians that are running the world now. Hello! Don't forget the cab drivers in New York. Have a good day," the cab driver is head saying in the video.

It quickly drew the attention of social media users and went viral. The video had nearly 100,000 views on Twitter. Social media users flooded the comment section with their remarks.

"When I first visited the US in 2015, the only advertisement I saw on TV was for Mahindra tractors," said a user.

Another person commented, "We Indians run the world. Google, Microsoft, IBM, Master Card, Adobe, and Twitter ran too. We are everywhere. They even said we couldn't make Land Rover or Jaguar. Now we even build the iPhone. They said we did not invent anything, 0 was invented by Aryabhata in the 5th century."