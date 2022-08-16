Man Tweets Mirzapur Meme As Anand Mahindra Unveils SUVs. His Response

The man shared meme featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi from web series Mirzapur

As automakers around the world shift their focus on developing electric vehicles, Mahindra and Mahindtra too has jumped on the bandwagon. It unveiled five new electric SUV concepts on August 15. The chairman of the group, Anand Mahindra, shared a clip of the unveiling on its Twitter handle, eliciting reactions from users. Among the number of responses to Mr Mahindra's post, a person has highlighted American automaker Tesla's plan to enter the Indian market that has been shelved due to policy issues with the government.

Sharing a meme featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi from the web series Mirzapur, the person wrote, “Tesla not coming to India. Meanwhile Anand Mahindra to Indians”. The text on the meme read “Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kariye (I will do something, you don't worry.)”

The amusing meme was soon acknowledged by Mr Mahindra who replied to it with a smiling emoticon.

Tesla not coming to India. Meanwhile @anandmahindra to Indian's:- pic.twitter.com/V5AyaHY0QP — Alekh Shirke (@AlekhShirke) August 15, 2022

Others too have reacted to the industrialist's post.

Many have expressed their faith in Mahindra to bring electric vehicles like Tesla to India.

Mahindra ko hi tesla bana do???? — Balu Ram Kumawat (@baluramk6) August 15, 2022

This one too shared the same opinion and wrote, “We don't need Tesla. India have plenty of good players who can make better cars than Tesla.”

We don't need Tesla, India have plenty of good players who can make better cars then Tesla.☺️ — Ransom (@Ransome9999) August 16, 2022

“Yes, high hope on Mahindras,” wrote another person.

Yes, high hope on mahidras...,???? — Priya Sutariya (@PriyaSutariya24) August 16, 2022

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Mahindra launched its all-new Indian Global (INGLO) platform which will serve as the base for its upcoming electric SUVs. It unveiled five new e-SUVs under two electric brands XUV and BE.

Meanwhile, Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk recently stated that the automaker will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in India.