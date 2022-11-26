Anand Mahindra Pays Tribute To Heroes Of The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

166 people died and over 600 were injured in the 26/11 terror attacks.

Today is the 14th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which will be remembered as a brutal act of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. More than 160 people lost their lives, and hundreds more were injured. However, Indians have become more determined and less tolerant of acts of mindless violence that serve only one purpose: to instil fear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attacks. The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, also paid tribute to the people and the members of the security forces who perished during the siege.

In a tweet that included images of security personnel killed in the heinous terrorist attack, he wrote: "No, I will never forget. But it's not the horror or the terror that I will remember. It's these heroes who I will remember and who will remain in my heart and head forever."

No, I will never forget. But it's not the horror or the terror that I will remember. It's these Heroes who I will remember and who will remain in my heart and head forever.

The post was shared early this morning and quickly went viral. Social media users retweeted and liked it in huge numbers. Users responded to the tweet with a number of sincere comments because this occurrence always brings back memories of the anguish the entire country felt during the three days of the attack.

"I recall watching TV in my parents' room that year and hearing them say the names of ATS chief Hemant Karkare ji and Major Sandeep Unikrishnan," wrote one user.

"The supreme sacrifice should put an end to all social strife. They deserve the utmost respect and gratitude of a nation," commented another user.

"While we know their sacrifice, a new generation may not. Their bravery and sacrifice should be documented in all school textbooks," said a third user.