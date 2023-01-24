'This Man Is A Climate Hero': Anand Mahindra On Ladakh Innovator's Project

Sonam Wangchuk has received praise online for his latest project.

Social reformist Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh recently announced that he has planned to sit on a “climate fast” to draw attention towards the rapidly melting glaciers in the Union Territory. Mr Wangchuk's move is being praised on social media and has also prompted a response from industrialist Anand Mahindra who called him a “climate hero”. Sharing a video posted by Mr Wangchuk, Mr Mahindra wrote on Twitter, “This man is a climate hero”.

This man is a climate Hero. https://t.co/561c8CWxqM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2023

In the clip, Mr Wangchuk is seen on his rooftop where he conducted a test run ahead of his climate fast at Khardungla Pass on January 26. “I am alive and happily up. Thank you for all your support. This test went very well, I was not too uncomfortable, just a little cold at the feet and knees,” Mr Wangchuk is heard saying.

“A TEST RUN SUCCESSFUL! All's well at minus 20°C. Inching closer to my Climate Fast at Khardungla 18,000 ft minus 40 °C starting 26th January... This test was on my rooftop at #HIAL Phyang at 11,500 ft,” the caption read.

Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired the hit film 3 Idiots, shared a video last week urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and protect the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh. He said that studies suggested the extinction of around 2/3rd of the glaciers in the union territory.

ALL IS NOT WELL in Ladakh!

In my latest video I appeal to @narendramodi ji to intervene & give safeguards to eco-fragile Ladakh.

To draw attention of Govt & the world I plan to sit on a 5 day #ClimateFast from 26 Jan at Khardungla pass at 18000ft -40 °Chttps://t.co/ECi3YlB9kU — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) January 21, 2023

He told news agency ANI that if the right measures are not taken, the glaciers will go extinct due to industrial activities and tourism. Citing recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organizations, he said, “Glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will finish nearly to its 2/3rd if they are not properly taken care of”.

Mr Wangchuk added that a study by Kashmir University had concluded that glaciers surrounded by human activities and highways were melting comparatively faster.

He further stressed the need for sustainable development and appealed to the Prime Minister to safeguard Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from “industrial exploitation”.