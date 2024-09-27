An Irish Touch To Durga Puja To Celebrate 25 Years Of India-Ireland Ties

The centrepiece of the pandal will feature a large installation representing the Irish goddess Danu.

Ireland Embassy in New Delhi has announced a cultural collaboration for Kolkata's iconic Durga Puja festival to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Irish and Indian artists are working together to create a spectacular pandal to honour the Hindu goddess Durga and the Celtic goddess Danu.

This collaboration brings together Macnas, a celebrated Irish arts collective from Galway, and Kolkata's renowned Behala Nutan Dal, a cultural organisation famous for its innovative Durga Puja celebrations.

“Ireland and India share a strong and growing partnership that transcends diplomatic relations,” said Ireland's Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, in a press release. “Our peoples are connected through education, culture and shared values. As we mark 75 years of friendship, we are committed to strengthening these ties further, especially as bath nations explore new opportunities in trade, technology and culture.”

The centrepiece of the pandal will feature a large installation representing the Irish goddess Danu, designed by Macnas artists Johnny O'Reilly, Lisa Sweeney and Richard Babbington, working closely with Indian lead artist Sanjib Saha.

“We have come here to Kolkata to collaborate with Behala Nutan Dal on creating their pandal for the Durga Puja,” Macnas artists shared in a video shared by the embassy. “Our aim is to help develop creations of the pandals to mix Macnas identity and traditional Indian aesthetics to try and create a sort of artistic approach.”

The pandal's design will incorporate Irish festival motifs, including elements from Samhain, Beltane, Imbolc and Lughnasadh, alongside Indian artistic elements.

This partnership is part of broader celebrations commemorating the growing ties between Ireland and India. From trade to education and now culture, the relationship between the two nations continues to flourish. Over the past decade, the number of Indian students in Ireland has grown tenfold, and Irish businesses are increasingly looking to India's dynamic market for new opportunities.

The Durga Puja pandal at Behala Nutan Dal promises to be a significant cultural exchange. As Ambassador Kelly noted, “Durga Puja is one of the most awe-inspiring festivals I have ever witnessed. We are thrilled to see Irish and Indian artists come together in celebration.”