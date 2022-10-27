An Airfield, Crucial To India's Defence Against China, Getting Makeover

India will upgrade the Nyoma airfield in Ladakh for fighter operations

India will upgrade an airfield in eastern Ladakh, just 50 km from the Line of Actual Control, to operate fighter jets, news agency ANI reported. The Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates fighter jets from Leh and Partapur, and the upgrade in eastern Ladakh's Nyoma airfield will add to the IAF's striking power.

American-origin Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and the C-130J turboprop cargo aircraft have been regularly bringing in troops and supplies via Nyoma airfield amid the long standoff with China.

The Apache attack helicopters, IAF's special forces Garuds and Mi-17 helicopters have been operating from Nyoma.

If the Nyoma airfield can also support fighter jet operations, the IAF can counter threats much effectively, a defence officer told ANI.

"The ALG (advanced landing ground) is going to be soon upgraded for fighter aircraft operations as most of the required clearances and approvals have come already. As per plans, the construction of the new airfield and the military infrastructure would be done by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)," a defence officer told ANI.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will handle the upgrade work at the airfield.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Ajay Rathi explained the importance of having an advanced landing ground such as Nyoma.

"Nyoma ALG has strategic importance due to its close proximity to the Line of Actual Control. It bridges the critical gap between Leh airfield and the LAC enabling quick movement of men and material in eastern Ladakh, overcoming terrain friction," Captain Rathi had said.

Indian and Chinese troops withdrew from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh after reaching a consensus in military talks in September.

The Chinese forces later returned to their pre-2020 positions.

India and China disengaged so far from the Galwan region where fierce clashes between soldiers of both sides took place in June 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives for the country. Over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured.

