AMU Revokes Suspension Of 2 Students From Kashmir

Aligarh Muslim University spokesperson said no credible evidence was found against the students

Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday revoked the suspension of two students from Jammu and Kashmir, saying "no credible evidence" of their participation in any "unlawful assembly" in the varsity campus was found.

AMU spokesman Sahafay Kidwai said the suspension of AMU research scholars Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Hasib Meer was revoked after "they were exonerated by a three-member enquiry committee of the university".

"No credible evidence was found against the two students," Mr Kidwai said.

Malik and Meer were suspended on Friday for allegedly participating in a prayer meeting on the university campus for a dead Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Manan Bashir Wani.

Wani, 27, who had been pursuing a PhD course in Allied Geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined the terrorist group in January this year. He was killed in an encounter at Shatgund village in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district last Thursday.

Malik and Meer, besides one unknown person, were also booked by the police for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Wani.

The police investigation into this matter is still on.

Some students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at AMU had on Sunday also threatened to leave for their homes on October 17 if the charges against the three were not dropped.