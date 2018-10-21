Amritsar Train Accident Death Toll Rises To 62

Harsh, a resident of ward number 24, died on Sunday evening. (File)

A 19-year-old man injured in Friday's train tragedy died of his injuries at a hospital on Sunday, taking the death toll to 62.

Municipal Councillor Rajinder Saini said Harsh, a resident of ward number 24, died on Sunday evening.

However, the death could not be confirmed from the district authorities.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that 59 people had died, while Sub-Divisonal Magistrate Amritsar Rajesh Sharma had put the toll at 61 on that day.

The tragic incident took place on Friday evening when a crowd celebrating Dussehra that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Joda Phatak.

At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to the tracks.