Amritpal Singh's Aide Had Links With Ex Pak Army Chief's Son: Sources

Daljeet Kalsi is Amritpal Singh's closest friend and confidant (File)

As the hunt for Amritpal Singh continues, intelligence agencies claim to have found a new Pakistan link to the separatist.

Amritpal Singh's financier Daljit Kalsi is close to the son of former Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources say.

Kalsi was associated with the Dubai-based company of Saad Bajwa, they said. He is believed to have gone to Dubai for two months.

Kalsi's stay in Dubai was allegedly arranged by Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike.

According to sources, there is evidence that he was in contact with the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence or ISI.

Kalsi is allegedly also associated with a gangster close to the Bambiha gang and is close to gangster Neeraj Bawania, who is in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Kalsi set up an office in Delhi a while back and worked as an agent for modelling or movie contracts in Punjab.

He is Amritpal's closest friend and confidant, according to sources.

Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old radical Sikh preacher, has been disguising himself and has been moving around in different vehicles to dodge police and security forces looking for him and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' since March 18.

Intelligence agencies believe Amritpal Singh is involved in a wide range of "illegal activities" including sourcing weapons from Pakistan through ISI for alleged attempts to divide Punjab on communal lines.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of radical outfit "Waris Punjab De", claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and his supporters call him "Bhindranwale 2.0."

More than 100 people have been arrested and the stringent National Security Act has been slapped on his close aides.

Images posted on social media place him in different cities.

Latest reports suggest Amritpal Singh may have escaped to Nepal.

Nepal has put him on its surveillance list after India requested its neighbour to arrest him if he tries to escape to a third country using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.