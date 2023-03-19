Video: Amritpal Singh's Bodyguards Arrested By Police In Punjab's Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since yesterday.

Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani leader, has managed to evade arrest nearly 24 hours after Punjab police launched a massive statewide operation. But the police have managed to arrest 78 members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. A new video has emerged which shows the police closing in on three of his aides in Jalandhar.

They are seen resisting the cops, and two of them can be seen running away after ditching the cops. But within seconds, the police again catch hold of them and brings them back to the van.

CCTV footage of Punjab police catching #AmritpalSingh's bodyguards in Jalandhar. Yesterday, he was in the same car pic.twitter.com/m3YVRsQzYO — Abhimanyu Kulkarni (@SansaniPatrakar) March 19, 2023

Sources in the police said that the three seen in the video are Amritpal Singh's bodyguards. Cops also believe that the separatist leader may have visited the same spot in the last 24 hours.

Amritpal Singh, who the government describes as a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, was last seen speeding away on a motorcycle last evening in Jalandhar.

The separatist leader has been active in Punjab for the past few years and is often seen escorted by armed supporters. He claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" among his supporters.

The Centre and Punjab government are working together to catch Amritpal Singh, sources said. The centre sent extra forces to Punjab before the police went out to look for him on Saturday. The plan was to arrest the Khalistani leader after meetings of the G20 ended in the state, which was on Friday.

Authorities have stepped up security at several places and suspended internet and SMS services across the state after his aides shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

The crackdown comes a month after Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash.

The Punjab government faced a massive flak for the law and order situation in the state after the incident.