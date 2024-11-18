Amit Shah's Thumbs Up For Vikrant Massey-Starrer 'The Sabarmati Report'

Truth cannot be "hidden in darkness forever", underlined Home Minster Amit Shah on Monday, echoing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a day before, praising the Vikrant Massey-starrer "The Sabarmati Report", set in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident in 2002.

The incident triggered communal riots in Gujarat that claimed more than 1,000 lives, mostly Muslims. PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the state at the time.

"No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever. The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight," Mr Shah posted on X.

No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever.



The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight. https://t.co/AnVsuCSNwi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2024

Last week, Vikrant Massey, the lead actor, said he has received death threats on social media but he is not worried as his film is "purely based on facts".

Balaji Motion Pictures, which bankrolled the movie, stresses that the film is "inspired by true events".

On Sunday, PM Modi said that a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time, while referring to the movie.

"It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it," said PM Modi, adding, "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out."

Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it.



A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! https://t.co/8XXo5hQe2y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024

The film earned over Rs 8 crore at the box office in its first weekend, the makers announced today.

"The story of truth marches on with pride at the box office and we are grateful," the makers said.

During the film's trailer launch event, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor explained why she decided to bring the story to the people.

She shared that the movie touches upon all the aspects of the Godhra train burning incident that happened on February 27, 2002 and tries to bring out the unknown facts about the tragic incident and the genesis of it.

"I am telling the genesis of it. Pehla Pahlu (first aspect) - without undermining the other pehloos (aspects). Unfortunately, this Pehlu, how it all started, has not been reported enough. That's why we have decided to tell you how it started without undermining what happened later. It doesn't mean if you tell one story, you undermine the other. It's not about only one side. This is about how it started, very different," said Ms Kapoor.

The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.