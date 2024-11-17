'A Fake Narrative Can...': PM Modi's Post On The Sabarmati Report

PM Narendra Modi responded to a post that recommended The Sabarmati Report as a must-watch

A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period before the facts come out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in his response to The Sabarmati Report movie that released this Friday.

The movie, starring Vikrant Massey of 12th fail and Mirzapur fame, captures the events leading to the 2002 train burning incident near Gujarat's Godhra station. Fifty-nine passengers, many of them Hindu pilgrims travelling to Ayodhya to attend a religious event, died in the train fire that was later found to be an act of arson. Shortly after the train burning incident, riots broke out in Godhra, leading to over a 1,000 deaths. At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Reacting to a post that recommended The Sabarmati Report as a must-watch, the Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

The Sabarmati Report has made Rs 1.69 crore at the box office on its opening day. It has been produced by the Ektaa R Kapoor-helmed Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Dheeraj Sarna. Besides Mr Massey, it stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in key roles.