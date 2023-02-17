Amit Shah's Big Corruption Charge At Former Ally Ahead Of Meghalaya Polls

Meghalaya goes to polls on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday continued his attack against Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the National People's Party (NPP) accusing the state government of corruption and filling its coffers with poor people's money.

Addressing election rallies in Meghalaya's Rangsakona and DaluHe, the BJP leader said that the Narendra Modi government had provided Rs 24,000 crore for the supply of the water to all the households in Meghalaya, but the money was siphoned off by the state government.

“The central government had approved 2.5 lakh housing units but people did not get them,” Mr Shah said, doubling down on his claim that Conrad Sangma stopped the flow of funds in the state.

The BJP, which was a part of the Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government in the state, broke the alliance before the elections and is contesting all the 60 assembly seats.

The home minister also attacked former chief minister Mukul Sangma, saying that the two chief ministers deprived the state's youth of jobs and worked “only for their families” and not the development of the state.

"For years, two families have ruled Meghalaya. Mukul Sangma ruled the state for several years, while Conrad Sangma's family was also in power for many years. Nothing happened in the state. What did these two families do?" Shah asked.

"These two families indulged in corruption and filled their own coffers with poor people's money. Time has come to free Meghalaya of these two families and bring the BJP to power. The BJP election manifesto has already announced that we would probe this corruption in Meghalaya,” he said.

Mr Shah also promised that if the BJP comes to power in the state all households would get electricity, housing and tap water.

