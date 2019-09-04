Amit Shah Undergoes Health Check-Up At Ahmedabad Hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a personal visit to Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent health check-up at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a BJP spokesperson said.

Mr Shah is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat.

"The Union Home minister visited KD hospital in the morning for a check-up and was later discharged," BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told PTI.

The hospital authorities refused to share any further details. Mr Shah is likely to go back to Delhi on Thursday.

