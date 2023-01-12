Amit Shah To Visit Jammu, Meet Families Of Those Killed In Terror Attacks

Amit Shah is expected to land in Jammu by 11 am. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tomorrow visit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to review the security situation. Mr Shah's visit comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in Rajouri which left seven people dead.

Jammu BJP leaders highlighted the concerns of residents when they met the Home Minister earlier this week.

"The home minister would be visiting victims in Dangri village in the afternoon and it will really help us to boost the morale of our cadre too,” a senior BJP leader told NDTV.

According to him, Mr Shah's visit is aimed at taking stock of the ground situation from the security forces and addressing the safety concerns of the locals. “We fear that if concerns of locals are not addressed, then it may result in mass migrations as it happened in the 1990s,” the leader said.

Six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

Centre has already dispatched 18 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), approximately 1,800 security personnel, to boost security in and around Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have also started training the village defence committees. The intelligence agencies have warned of more such attacks.

"Minority communities in border districts feel vulnerable and that's why not only additional forces have been deployed, but we have also given village defence committees weapons,” a senior home ministry official said.

Amit Shah is expected to land in Jammu by 11 am and will then take the chopper to Rajouri.

“The home minister will visit the spot where the terror attacks happened and meet the family members of civilians who were killed in the incidents," states an official on the ground.

Mr Shah will return to Jammu at 1.30 pm. Later, he will chair a meeting of officials from the civil administration and security establishment at Raj Bhavan, Jammu at 2 pm. He will leave for Delhi around 4 pm.