Amit Shah To Hold Rally In Haryana's Jind; May Set Tone For Polls: Report

Amit Shah is likely to set the tone for BJP's election campaign for Haryana at today's Jind rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a grand public rally in Haryana's Jind district today.

The "Astha Rally" assumes significance as it is happening ahead of the Haryana assembly elections due later this year.

Mr Shah, through the rally, is likely to set the tone for the party's election campaign, news agency ANI reported.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will have to be held before November, when the current Assembly, elected in 2014, will expire.

Amit Shah's rally will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, the report said.



