Amit Shah Talks To Virus-Infected To Jawan, Invites Home After Recovery

Coronavirus: CISF jawans posted in Mumbai airport were found infected with coronavirus

To boost the morale of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to a jawan who tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai. Eleven of them are at Kasturba Hospital after they were found infected.

The first jawan who tested positive stayed in a CISF camp in Kalamboli.

Mr Shah asked about the well-being of the jawan. NDTV has accessed the audio in which Mr Shah is speaking to him.

"You have done a good duty... We all pray for your recovery. Don't lose faith. You worked for well-being of others. God will help you. Be strong and fight against coronavirus," Mr Shah told the jawan.

The jawan also promised the Home Minister that the entire force would be strong and fight against COVID-19. "Sir you are with us. We will defeat coronavirus," the jawan told Mr Shah.

The audio was shared by many in the paramilitary force. "The Home Minister sent a message to be strong. All the jawans are very moved that he spoke to one of them," a senior officer told NDTV.

After 11 CISF jawans tested positive for coronavirus, senior officers in the paramilitary force have decided to get all 152 jawans vacate their camp.

Mr Shah also invited the jawan to his home after he is released from hospital. "Leave the message at my residence. I will call you," Mr Shah can be heard saying.

"I will definitely come to see you, sir. Jai Hind sir," the jawan is heard saying.

The CISF said it has taken adequate precautions to keep its jawans safe by practising social distancing and circulating the Health Ministry's rules.