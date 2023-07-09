Amit Shah Speaks To Punjab, Himachal Chief Minsters Over Rain Fury

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the situation in the wake of incessant rain as he spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and the lieutenant governors of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The home minister assured them all central help in tackling the arising situation.

The sources said Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and took updates about losses due to the rains.

In view of the heavy rains in the national capital, the home minister also spoke to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and took updates.

The home minister also spoke to LG of the Jammu and Kashmir and took information about the Amarnath pilgrimage which was suspended due to heavy rains, sources said.

Shah appreciated the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force for helping the Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The NDRF and the SDRF have always stood tall in service to the nation and humanity despite all odds. Their role has been crucial in fulfilling our goal of providing a safer Amarnath Yatra to every pilgrim. Sharing a photograph of an SDRF Jawan carrying a lady yatri on his back for 3 km through the unforgiving terrain of the Himalayas on her way back from the holy shrine. I applaud them for being the beacon of safety for the citizens," he tweeted.

Torrential rains pounded several parts of north India on Sunday with 15 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, while most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate.

In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains.

Flash floods washed away roads in hilly areas, leaving people marooned, while authorities asked tourists to plan their visit after the weather improves.

Heavy downpour warnings have been issued for certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, while in Delhi, which recorded its highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, authorities have cautioned over rising water level of the Yamuna.

In three sperate incidents of landslides in Himachal Pradesh, where a red alert of extremely heavy rains has been issued for seven districts, five people were killed.

The Amarnath pilgrimage resumed on Sunday from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir, officials said.

As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

