Amit Shah Recalls Time When BJP Workers Celebrated Not Losing Deposits

Pointing out that BJP workers at one point in time celebrated if party candidates saved their security deposits, party president Amit Shah on Sunday said it had come a long way since then.



From celebrating salvaging of security deposits, the BJP has become a political party with the most number of MPs, MLAs, zila panchayat members, councillors in the country and the only non-Congress party to win a full majority after Independence, Mr Shah said while addressing booth-level workers at an indoor stadium near Panaji.



He claimed that his party will win a majority in the Karnataka Assembly, the votes for which were polled on May 12. The votes will be counted on May 15.



"... there are many instances where party workers gave themselves a treat for barely managing to save forfeiture of deposits. The same BJP now has around 1,800 MLAs, 330 MPs, highest number of zilla panchayat members, councillors and the most state governments, Chief Ministers...," he remarked.



Mr Shah said that he had a conversation with ailing Goa Chief Minister Parrikar on telephone. "I said you (Parrikar) take care of your health, the BJP will form a government with full majority in Karnataka," Mr Shah said.



The BJP leader said that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, was being looked at in a new light after the surgical strikes of 2016.



He also praised booth-level BJP workers, saying that it was due to them that the party had an organisational ability like no other.



