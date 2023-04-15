Amit Shah On 2-Day Visit To Maharashtra

Home Minister Amit Shah was received in Mumbai by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

Soon after he arrived in the city, Mr Shah called on BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde to offer condolences on the demise of his mother earlier this week. Later, he met leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction at a government guesthouse, where he will stay overnight.

"Extended a very warm welcome to our leader, Hon Union Home Minister @AmitShah bhai, as he arrived in Mumbai. CM @mieknathshinde ji, cabinet colleagues, party leaders, MPs, MLAs too welcomed him," deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

On Sunday morning, Mr Shah will confer the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 to spiritual leader and social activist Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

After the award ceremony, Mr Shah will fly to Goa where he is scheduled to address a public meeting.

