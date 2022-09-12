Amit Shah Meets Naga Leaders Led By Chief Minister Neiphu Riu In Delhi

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with a wide spectrum of the political leadership of Naga groups and discussed various issues.

The Naga groups were led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Riu. The meeting took place in the Home Ministry.

"Many issues were discussed at the meeting," a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a series of tweets

"Talks over the Naga issues have been in progress for a number of years. It has always been the endeavour of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a peaceful and prosperous North East."

With this resolve, the spokesperson mentioned, the efforts of the Government of India have been to resolve the many complicated issues that are involved in the Naga talks, in such a way that there is all-round satisfaction at the conclusion of the negotiations.

"Since negotiations are still ongoing, any report on possible solutions to various issues during the negotiations would only be speculative," he added.

