Amit Shah Lays Foundation For Rs 450 Crore Nano Urea Plant In Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 450-crore nano urea plant and township of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

This will be India's fifth nano urea plant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's first nano urea plant in Gujarat last year, according to IFFCO.

"Nano urea will benefit farmers and it is already being exported to five countries," Mr Shah said while laying the foundation stone of the plant.

Nano urea improves crop productivity, soil health, and nutritional quality of produce and aims to address the imbalanced and excessive use of conventional urea.

IFFCO Managing Director US Awasthi said that the plant is scheduled to be commissioned in December next year.

Mr Awasthi said the plant will be constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore and the township at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA) has allotted 20 acres of land to IFFCO for the complex in Jasidih area in Deoghar district.

