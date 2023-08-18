Amit Shah In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh On Sunday To Attend BJP Programmes

Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on August 20. (File)

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on August 20 during which he will attend a host of programmes as the BJP looks to intensify its campaign after releasing its first list of candidates.

Amit Shah will also launch the 'Gareeb Kalyan Mahaabhiyan' in Bhopal as part of its exercise to reach out to people across the state about its government's various welfare measures, party leaders said.

The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003 except for over 15 months after the 2018 polls when the Congress was at the helm.

He will then travel to Gwalior to attend several meetings, including one state executive and another of party workers from the region. The BJP's performance in the Gwalior region was below par in 2018 and Amit Shah has been spearheading its drive to regain lost ground there.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan will go to the assembly polls in November-December. Amit Shah has been focusing especially hard on the two central Indian states where the Congress had gotten the better of the BJP in the last assembly elections.

The BJP had on Thursday named its candidates for 39 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 21 in Chhattisgarh for the upcoming assembly polls which are still months from being officially announced by the Election Commission. Both states currently have non-BJP governments.

The BJP's decision to name its candidates in these relatively weak seats so much in advance underscores its intent to get the better of the Congress in the two states.



