Amit Shah Holding Security Meet, Kashmir May Be Discussed: Sources

Union Home minister Amit Shah is chairing a meeting of top security agencies, paramilitary officers, the police chiefs and others today, where the country's internal security will be discussed, sources said.

While the meeting is not specific to Jammu and Kashmir, developments there will be discussed, sources said.

So far, 11 people -- five of them coming from other states -- have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, setting off a measure of panic. An official said this indicates that the terrorists want to drive people from other states out of Kashmir.

Yesterday, two men from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir Valley's Kulgam district.

On Saturday, a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead.

The security forces have intensified anti-terror operations and over the last week, 13 terrorists have been killed, the state police said.