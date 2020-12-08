Amit Shah Calls Protesting Farmers For Talks At 7 pm

The Home Minister's invite emerged on a day a nationwide Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers hit road and rail traffic in parts of the country, blocked highways and shut down markets, affecting supplies.

Amit Shah had earlier told farmers to consider changing protest venue.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called farmers for talks this evening, a day before the government's sixth round of negotiations to end massive protests against farm laws.

"I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Mr Tikai said farmer leaders protesting on the highways near Delhi would attend the meeting.

