Amit Shah Calls Protesting Farmers For Talks At 7 pm

Amit Shah had earlier told farmers to consider changing protest venue.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called farmers for talks this evening, a day before the government's sixth round of negotiations to end massive protests against farm laws.

The Home Minister's invite emerged on a day a nationwide Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers hit road and rail traffic in parts of the country, blocked highways and shut down markets, affecting supplies.

"I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Mr Tikai said farmer leaders protesting on the highways near Delhi would attend the meeting.