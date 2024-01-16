Amit Shah, BJP Chief Spell Out Strategy For Lok Sabha Polls At Key Meet

Party leaders will fan out to villages as part of the "Gaon Chalein" campaign.

A key BJP meeting, which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Tuesday spelt out the contours of the party's campaign in all 543 Lok Sabha seats, stressing on targeting first-time voters, government scheme beneficiaries, OBCs, SCs, STs, youths and women.

Addressing over 300 party leaders, Mr Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government since coming to power in 2014 worked for the welfare of the poor and India's standing has risen manifold during his second term, with the country becoming the fifth largest economy, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said quoting him.

Exhorting party leaders to reach out to voters with numerous successes of the government, he said PM Modi has galvanised the country around the idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat" while cultural nationalism has also received a big boost, comments which came amid a nationwide fervour around the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The government has been working on making India a big power, he added.

Mr Nadda in his remarks asked party leaders to ensure the BJP's further expansion across the country and said they must see to it that it gains in seats in states where it had limited success in 2019.

In an indication that the BJP is looking to welcome leaders from other parties, Mr Nadda said it is willing to take help from those who want to be part of the nationalist mainstream.

Mr Tawde said party leaders in the meeting made a tentative countdown to the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May going by the schedule of the 2019 national elections, as they firmed up their outreach exercise to voters.

"We will work to ensure not only BJP's victory but also of our allies from wherever they will be contesting," he said.

Party leaders will fan out to villages as part of the "Gaon Chalein" campaign to connect with different voting groups.

Mr Shah attended the meeting a day after his elder sister Rajeshwariben passed away during treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites were performed in Ahmedabad in the presence of family members, including Shah.

The BJP's top brass has held a series of meetings of late to draw up the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha elections as PM Modi seeks a third straight term.

There is a view within the party that it is well placed to repeat its win amid a favourable atmosphere, including the enthusiasm around the Ram temple consecration, its big win in recent assembly polls and a general drift in the opposition camp.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)