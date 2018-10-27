Amit Shah Becomes 'First' Passenger At New Kerala's Kannur Airport

Amit Shah was given a rousing welcome by the entire top brass of the state Bharatiya Janata Party.

All India | | Updated: October 27, 2018 15:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amit Shah Becomes 'First' Passenger At New Kerala's Kannur Airport

Amit Shah is in Kannur to inaugurate the new district office of the BJP.

Kannur: 

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday unofficially became the 'first passenger' to have walked through the brand new international airport in Kannur, which will open shortly to the public.

The Kerala government tried its best to thwart the landing of Mr Shah, but it had to bend after the intervention of the civil aviation authorities in Delhi.

The date of inauguration is yet to be finalised.

Mr Shah arrived earlier in the morning and was given a rousing welcome by the entire top brass of the state Bharatiya Janata Party.

He is in Kannur to inaugurate the new district office of the BJP.

From Kannur, Mr Shah will travel to the state capital and also to Varkala before returning to the national capital on Sunday.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amit shahBharatiya Janata Party

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveSabarimalaRahul GandhiCBI ChiefNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusMoon Rise Time TodayTrain StatusVirat KohliKedar JadhavIndia vs West Indies

................................ Advertisement ................................