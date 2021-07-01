Amid Talk of Punjab Congress Reshuffle, Amarinder Singh's Lunch Diplomacy

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has reached out to the Hindu leaders of the party with a luncheon meet today -- a day after the central leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Navjot Sidhu and are suspected to have arrived at a peace formula. It is not known yet what the arrangement is, but there has been talk of a reshuffle in the party's state unit ahead of the elections.

The names of two leaders -- MP Manish Tewari and education minister Vijay Inder Singla -- are doing the rounds for the post of party's state president.

Both are Hindu faces whom Amarinder Singh has vouched for. Mr Tewari was given ticket from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat on the Chief Minister's insistence.

Both leaders are among the 20 invitees attending the lunch meet.

While Mr Sidhu is seen as a key dissenter who has contributed to the crisis in the party's state unit, even a section of Hindu leaders are said to be unhappy with the Chief Minister.

One of them -- former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri, who has criticised the Chief Minister in recent weeks -- was about to join the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal but opted out at the last minute after the CM and other party leaders talked to him.