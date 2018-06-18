Amid Row Over Video, Kiren Rijiju Backs Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli The person, who was admonished by Anushka Sharma, went on to criticise the actor for "ranting and yelling" at him "like a crazy roadside person".

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today backed Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who was seen in a video reprimanding a man for allegedly throwing garbage on a Mumbai road.

The video went viral on the social media.



The video went viral on the social media.



"C'mon, Virat and Anushka need publicity!! They would rather crave for privacy!! Our conduct reflects our mentality. Civic sense is social ethics and ethical behaviour doesn't come with wealth & education. Let's keep India clean," Mr Rijiju said on Twitter.



In the 17 second clip, which was recorded by Anushka Sharma's husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, the actor is seen scolding the man in a chauffeur-driven dark sedan for littering the streets. The video, however, did not capture the man in the act.



"Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that," Ms Sharma is heard as saying in the video.



She then asks the man to use a dustbin, instead of throwing garbage on the streets.



The person, who was admonished by Ms Sharma, went on to criticise the actor for "ranting and yelling" at him "like a crazy roadside person".



The man, Arhhan Singh, in a Facebook post said that though he was "apologetic" for his carelessness, the actor could use some etiquette in her speech.



Mr Singh added the garbage mistakenly went out of the window of his luxury car.



"(It) was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From your luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online... For whatever gains..." he had said.



