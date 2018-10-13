Amid Rafale Controversy, Rahul Gandhi To Meet HAL Employees: LIVE Updates

October 13, 2018
Rahul Gandhi will interact with some working and retired employees of HAL today in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in Bengluru today and interact with some working and retired employees of the state-run aerospace and defence company in the context of the defence behemoth not getting offset contract from the Rafale fighter deal.

"Rahul will meet and interact with about 100 working and retired employees of HAL at Minsk Square facing its corporate office in the city centre on Saturday evening to ascertain their views and concerns on the company not getting the Rafale contract," Congress's state unit spokesman Ravi Gowda was quoted by news agency IANS.

The city police has allowed the party to conduct the meeting for about 90 minutes from 3:30 p.m onwards in the Square circle where a replica of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, built by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF), is showcased for the public.

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the Modi government over the Rs 58000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal alleging corruption and favouritism. 
Rahul Gandhi said there was a need to "defend the dignity of India's defenders" as he accused the Narendra Modi government of "snatching" the Rafale offset contract from HAL and "gifting" it to Anil Ambani's company.
Rahul Gandhi will meet the employees of the public sector unit outside its headquarters in Bengaluru.
