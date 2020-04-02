Amid Lockdown, Arvind Kejriwal Promises Rs 5,000 Relief For Cab Drivers

Arvind Kejriwal promised help to auto and taxi drivers, whose income has been hit by the lockdown.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today promised help to auto and cab drivers of the city, whose incomes have taken a huge hit in the 21-day lockdown to stop the coronavirus. The government, he said, has special plans for auto and taxi drivers, who have appealed to him for help.

"Rs 5,000 will be put in your accounts. But the problem is that we don't have all your bank details. So it will take seven to 10 days. Please be patient," said the Chief Minister, underscoring his government's action to help the needy during the lockdown.

His government, Mr Kejriwal said, has made arrangements to feed 10 lakh people every day during lunch and dinner. The Chief Minster had also promised earlier that his government would pay the rents of people who have been unable to pay it even a few months after lockdown ends.

Warning that the coronavirus cases in the national capital in the coming days, Mr Kejriwal said 108 of the 219 COVID-19 patients in Delhi are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, which has emerged as the virus hotspot of the city.

Over the last two days, a countrywide manhunt has been on after several people who attended a religious event at the Markaz - held last month by the Tablighi Jamaat - turned out positive.

Several thousands of people, some even from COVID-19 nations, had attended the event, after which they have dispersed across the country.

"People from the Markaz seem critical. So far, 2,346 people have been tested from the markaz. Expect patients' data will shoot up in Delhi," Mr Kejriwal said.

As the countrywide spurt in COVID-19 cases linked to the Markaz came, the Delhi government announced yesterday that it will temporarily trace the phone numbers of people who are expected to be in quarantine to ensure that they are not out and about.

Today he said altogether, 2,943 people have been quarantined in Delhi and 21,307 have been asked to ensure self-quarantine at home.