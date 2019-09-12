Amid Judge's Transfer Row, Top Court Says Decisions Have 'Cogent Reasons'

The recommendations were made after complying with the required procedure: Supreme Court

The recommendations for transfer of Chief Justices and Judges of various High Courts are based on "cogent reasons", the Supreme Court said today amid a row over the shifting of a judge from the Madras High Court, Justice VK Tahilramani, to the Meghalaya High Court.

The transfer order triggered a huge controversy when the judge resigned on September 6, when the Supreme Court Collegium - the top body that handles appointment and transfer of judges -- declined her request for reconsideration of her transfer.

"Though it would not be in the interest of the institution to disclose the reasons for transfer, if found necessary, the Collegium will have no hesitation in disclosing the same," a statement released by the court's Secretary General, Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, read.

"As directed, it is stated that each of the recommendations for transfer was made for cogent reasons after complying with the required procedure in the interest of better administration of justice," the statement added.

Justice Tahilramani's resignation letter, sent to President Ram Nath Kovind and copied to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is yet to receive a response.

The lawyers in Tamil Nadu held protests and boycotted courts and reports appeared on local media speculating on he reasons for the transfer.

It also had ripples in Maharashtra - she was a judge at the Bombay High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Around 2,000 advocates in Latur district of Maharashtra have decided to boycott court proceedings on Friday to protest against the transfer, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an advocate from the Latur Bar Association. Justice Tahilramani hails from Latur in Marathwada region.

