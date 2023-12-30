Teachers Complain To Smriti Irani About Unpaid Salaries. Then This Happens

Smriti Irani is on a 3-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi.

Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani came down on an education officer after meeting retired school teachers who still haven't been paid their dues.

Ms Irani is on a 3-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi. While attending an event on Friday, she was approached by a group of upset retired school teachers who complained about unpaid salaries.

She immediately called up the district inspector of schools and asked him to clear all the pendencies right away.

"Whatever pendency you have on your desk, clear it today itself," Ms Irani tells the officer.

The video of the BJP MP's conversation with the education officer has gone viral on social media. She can be heard telling the officer that every person staying in Amethi comes to her directly with their problems.

"Display some humanity. This is Amethi, every citizen here has access to me," she says.

She told the officer that the Yogi Adityanath government also wants that the teachers should get their dues, so he should take action immediately.