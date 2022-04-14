PM Modi Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to BR Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress.
Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Dr BR Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.
BR Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first Law Minister.
"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.
