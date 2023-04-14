Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: All You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti: DR BR Ambedkar became the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. A jurist, politician, economist, and social reformer, Dr BR Ambedkar strived for the upliftment of Dalits and those from backward communities.

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar or Babasaheb was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, in present-day Madhya Pradesh. He was the 14th and last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal. Being a Dalit who came from a poor family, Babasaheb witnessed the atrocities and discrimination his community was subjected to.

In school, Dr BR Ambedkar and other Dalit children were not allowed to touch the water or the container and someone from the higher caste would pour water for them. Babasaheb was also not allowed to sit inside the class and used to sit on a gunny sack.

The social reformer vehemently opposed social evils such as untouchability and discrimination on the basis of caste and fought for the rights of the oppressed throughout his life.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar did his graduation in Economics and Political Science from Bombay University. He bagged his first job in the Baroda State Government and won a scholarship at Columbia University at the age of 22. Babasaheb obtained a master's degree and completed his PhD at Columbia University. He later went to the London School of Economics and studied history, economics, and political science there and also wrote on a range of topics including the caste system in India.

Babasaheb became the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is remembered as the architect of the Indian Constitution. He chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and was the first law minister of India. The jurist also played an instrumental role in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India.