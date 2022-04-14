Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: All You Need to Know About This Day

The birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is a national holiday and is known as Ambedkar Jayanti. The world knows Dr BR Ambedkar as the man behind the making of the Constitution of India. Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary is observed on April 14. Given how important this day is for the citizens of the country, here are a few things you must know about the iconic figure and this day.

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar headed the team that drafted the Constitution of India. He was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Central Province (present-day Madhya Pradesh). He was born as the 14th and last child to Ramji Maloji Sakpal, in a Mahar (Dalit) family. Throughout his growing years, Dr Ambedkar had to deal with atrocities faced by the Dalits.

He was a graduate in Economics and Political Science. He entered the Baroda State Government with his first job. At the age of 22, he won a scholarship at Columbia University.

Bhimrao Ambedkar fought for Dalit rights throughout his life. In 1932, he was instrumental in signing the Poona Pact, which allowed the representation of Dalits in legislatures.

Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr Ambedkar is known as the Father of the Indian constitution. He promoted the notion of equality in society. He fought for the causes of the downtrodden social classes, women and minority communities. His vision helped the drafting team to incorporate these democratic views into the Constitution of India.