Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Date, Importance And Significance Of Bhim Jayanti

14 April 2020 Ambedkar Jayanti: BR Ambedkar is called the "Father of The Indian Constitution".

The birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, known as the Father of The Indian Constitution, is celebrated on April 14 as Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar has spent most of the lifetime working for the upliftment of Dalits and those from the backward communities. The social reformer, who is also a Dalit, is widely credited to be the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India.

He highlighted the discrimination faced by him as a Dalit boy in his famous essay -- "No peon, no water". The essay recollects the time when he was not allowed to drink water from the school's pitcher unless someone from the upper caste pours the water. So Ambedkar couldn't drink water if the peon was away or absent.

Besides playing a key role in framing the Indian Consitution, Ambedkar also had a hand in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India. He was posthumously conferred with the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990.