E-Commerce Giant Amazon Launches Flight Booking Service In India

E-commerce giant Amazon on Saturday announced that the platform can be used to even book domestic flights now in addition to other services like shopping, money transfers, utility bill payments, etc.

Amazon said it has partnered with online travel and leisure activities platform Cleartrip to launch the service.

Amazon said it would not levy any additional charges in case customers cancel the ticket. They would only have to pay the airline cancellation penalty, the company said.

Customers can find the flights icon on the Amazon Pay page in the Amazon mobile app and on the website.

"We're delighted to add domestic flight bookings enabling customers to do more with their Amazon app and for prime members to get more value from their membership," Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Amazon Pay, said in a statement.

