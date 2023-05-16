Amazon Lays Off 500 Employees In India Across Verticals: Report

Amazon is among several large tech companies that are trimming their ranks

Amazon has laid off about 500 employees in India across different verticals, sources have said.

This fresh round of downsizing is part of the broader layoffs announced by CEO Andy Jassy in March, affecting 9,000 employees.

The process is ongoing, people familiar of the matter said, adding that the employees are being laid off from Web Services, Human Resources and Support department.

Sources say some affected employees are part of Amazon's global teams functioning from India.

In a note to staff that Amazon posted online, Mr Jassy while announcing 9,000 job cuts, had said the decision stemmed from ongoing analysis of priorities and uncertainty about the economy.

The world's largest online retailer spent much of last year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits.

The company had first announced in January that it would lay off approximately 18,000 employees following the decline of tech stocks across the globe.

Sources say Amazon's e-commerce business in India has experienced a slowdown in growth, highlighting the challenging market conditions in the country.