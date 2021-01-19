Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Great Deals On Home And Decor Items

Amazon Sale 2021: Great Republic Day sale is live now - watch out for big discounts

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is now live for its Prime members. The Great Republic Day sale of online shopping giant Amazon promises hundreds of great deals on Amazon devices, smartphones, laptops, electronics and other Amazon items. If you are a smart homemaker and enthusiastic about decor, there are great items on Amazon sale now: "Deal for your home - upto 80% off." The offers mentioned below are available only to Amazon Prime members right now. Click here to know all the details of Amazon's Great India Republic Day sale.

Upto 50% off on Alexa enabled smart lights

Upto 60% off on dustbin and launder bags

Upto 70% off on clocks, wall stickers and posters

Upto 75% off on blankets, pillows, cushion covers, towels, carpets and more

Upto 80% off on Top Home Picks - Wipro wi-fi enabled smart LED bulbs and lighting items. Similar deals are also available on paintings, photo frames, idols, home fragrance.

In a series of tweets, Amazon India posted how "can stand a chance to win the smartphone" like the Oneplus 8T 5Gyou and gift vouchers." Amazon Gift Voucher is waiting for you. Grab a screenshot of the correct deal price and share it with us using #AmazonGreatRepublicDaySale and stand a chance to win the voucher. Remember to tag us @amazonIN and use #NewBeginningsBigSavings": tweeted Amazon India.

T&C: https://t.co/1o20JyJcBYpic.twitter.com/0JzHEbjRIu — Amazon India (@amazonIN) January 19, 2021

Share any 4 features and the deal price of Oneplus 8T 5G, tag your 3 friends or more and @amazonIN, use #AmazonSpecialsOnePlus8T5G and share with us. And you can stand a chance to win the smartphone. #AmazonSpecialsDeal#AmazonGreatRepublicDaySalepic.twitter.com/YcfyGewTul — Amazon India (@amazonIN) January 19, 2021

Amazon has tied up with SBI Card to offer 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500 (minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000) during the Great Republic Day sale this week.