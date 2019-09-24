Amazon, Flipkart Gear Up For Mega Festive Sales, Offer Big Discounts

Amazon has launched Great Indian Festival sale. Flipkart has launched The Big Billion Days sale.

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are clashing for mega festive season sale from September 29 to October 4. The two online shopping portals are trying their best to attract the customers by offering huge discounts and attractive prices. While Amazon's "Great Indian Festival" promises festive cashback, coupons and attractive EMI options, Flipkart's "The Big Billion Days" offers free delivery, Buy Now Pay Later plans, limited edition new launches and discount offers up to 90 per cent. While the two fight it out during the mega festive season, it's the customer who would be the winner.

Here are some key features of Amazon sale you must know about:

Sale starts early for Amazon prime members on September 28 from 12 noon onward.

By downloading app, users get a chance to win prizes worth Rs 5 lakh.

There's up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and 90 per cent on online fashion store.

Small home accessories are available for as low as Rs 88 and 99.

There are several latest gadgets and electronic items planned to go for sale with instant and bonus offers, the amazon website says.

Here are some key features of Flipkart sale you must know about:

Flipkart is offering extra 10 per cent off on Day 1 of its The Big Billion Days sale.

A special "grand steals" offer has branded apparel, bags and shoes "lower than the seat belt fine", the website says.

There are crazy deals, flash sale and "beyond amazing deals" offered on the site with attractive pricing.

There are extra discounts offered during "Rush hours" from 12 am to 2 pm on 29-30 September.

Flipkart Travel is offering discounts "up to Rs 25,000 off" on flight booking, the Flipkart website says.

Flipkart Adds 50,000 Direct Jobs For Big Billion Days sales

Flipkart today said it has added over 50,000 direct jobs across its supply chain, logistics arm and customer support ahead of the festive season and the Big Billion Days sales. Flipkart also said in the run the up to its annual festive season sales, it expects to have increased indirect jobs through the seller network by 30 per cent as compared to last year taking it to 6.5 lakh.

"At Flipkart, however, our aim is to benefit the entire ecosystem with our initiatives and that is exactly what our Big Billion Days aims to do. With new employment opportunities across geographies and the prospect of scaling the sellers' businesses, we aim to stimulate local industries and foster the creation of a robust economy," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO at Flipkart Group was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

