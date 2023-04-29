Amartya Sen's Lawyers Approach Court Over Visva-Bharati Land Row

Amartya Sen's lawyers moved the district court challenging the Visva Bharati order. (File)

Noted Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen's lawyers have moved Bengal's Birbhum district court challenging a fresh eviction order by Visva Bharati asking the celebrated economist to vacate a portion of "encroached land" within his ancestral property situated on the university campus by May 6.

In the order, the central varsity asked Mr Sen to vacate by May 6 or within 15 days of the publication of the last order on April 19, the land allegedly occupied in an unauthorised manner.

Countering this claim, Amartya Sen's lawyers moved the district court on Friday challenging the Visva Bharati order, terming the eviction order as "illegal".

Mr Sen's lawyer Gorachand Chakraborty told reporters on Saturday, "We have drawn the attention of the court to the order issued by the Visva Bharati authorities. Their order is illegal. We have also learnt that Visva Bharati has filed a caveat. We have appealed for an early hearing given the May 6 timeframe in the eviction order issue." Mr Chakraborty added, "We hope the court will consider the situation and take up the case early."

